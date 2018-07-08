× 2 children injured in 4-vehicle crash, 3 drivers arrested

Memphis, Tenn. — Two children are in the hospital and three men have been arrested after a 4-vehicle crash in Raleigh.

Memphis police say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night, at the intersection of Raleigh Millington Road & Jones Road.

The driver, 34-year-old Derrick Harris, was driving in the car with two children when he crashed into another vehicle, causing two other vehicles to crash into them.

The children were taken to the hospital. Police did not give a condition for them.

Harris was arrested and charged with a DUI, child endangerment, vehicular assault, aggravated assault, driving with no license/suspended license, driving without car insurance, public intoxication, reckless driving and violation of the seat belt law.

Two other drivers, 24-year-old Jimmy Gause and 19-year-old Brian McFarland, were arrested for driving with no license/suspended licenses and driving without car insurance.

There was no mugshot available for Gause.