× Woman scares off burglars but loses her car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman scares off burglars by screaming but they end up stealing her car, Memphis Police said.

Police responded to a home invasion call at 11:30 p.m. at the 5900 block of Mapletree Cove.

According to police, three suspects broke into the victims home by using her husband’s house key that was stolen from their car earlier that night.

The victim woke up because of some loud noises coming from inside her home. She got out of bed, opened her upstairs bedroom door and saw the three men armed with handguns coming up the stairs toward her.

Horrified by the burglars she screamed, enough to scare them to run out of the house.

Police said the victims gray 2013 Audi AA6 with license plate 7F13W4 and an Xbox 360 were stolen from her home.