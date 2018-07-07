× Woman escapes attacker holding box cutter to her neck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman escaped an attacker who held a box cutter to her neck after trying to give him a ride.

Memphis Police said the woman was approached by the suspect in the area of Summer Avenue and Graham Street.

The victim told police that the suspect tried to lure her into a secluded area in an unknown apartment complex, but she refused.

The suspect then asked her to drive to a business on Austin Peay Highway. The victim became nervous and asked the suspect to get out of her car.

The suspect then pulled out a box cutter and a handgun. Police said he held the box cutter to her throat as he assaulted her, causing a cut on her neck.

The victim then drove to a business in the 3500 block of Covington Pike, where the suspect followed her. The victim was able to escape inside the business and get help.

The attacker then left the business, and police are seeking help in locating him.

The suspect is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, with a small faded afro. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, red pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.