× West Memphis residents fed up with recent violence

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Some West Memphis residents are calling for action after they say at least four people were shot in the city in just one day.

Balloons are tied to a fence near the Steeplechase Apartment Complex where a man lost his life Thursday.

Residents in the area said at least four people were shot on Thursday all in different locations

At least one of those victims died, another man is on life support, a family member said that he has been taken off of life support because he was brain dead.

The victim was shot in the head.

Residents say they are just tired of it.

Just at Steeplechase Apartments alone, residents said two people have been shot and killed in the last month.

One man who lives just feet away from where the most recent deadly shooting happened said he’s lost his brother at the apartments as well as a friend.

There is going to be a peace walk in West Memphis Saturday at 8 p.m. at 702 Ingram Boulevard.