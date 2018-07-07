More than 300 pounds of marijuana seized in traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police found 314 pounds of Marijana in a semi-truck Thursday after the track was stopped for speeding.
The driver, Jose Vargas, was seen speeding his semi-truck on American Way near Getwell Avenue Road.
Police found the drugs inside the sleeper compartment of the vehicle.
Vargas was arrested and charged with speeding and felony possession of marijuana. He was transported to 201 Poplar and is currently being held on a $1,500,000 bond.