× Man shot, killed near FedEx hub

Memphis, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot early Saturday morning.

Memphis police say the shooting happened at around 7:43 a.m., near the FedEx hub at Democrat & Tchulahoma.

One male victim was shot and pronounced dead on the scene. Police say officers have one person detained.

WREG is headed to the scene to find out more information.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.