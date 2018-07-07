× Man critically injured after shooting near strip club

Memphis, Tenn. — A Saturday morning shooting at a strip club has left one man critically injured.

Memphis police say the shooting happened at around 5:18 a.m. in the 3800 block of Lamar, near the Catwalk of Memphis gentlemen’s club.

Officers arrived to scene and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was a man driving a tan BMW.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.