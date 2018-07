× Inmate escapes from mental institute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Mental Health Institute inmate escaped late Saturday morning, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Carl King escaped from MMHI at around 11 a.m.

He escaped by breaking a window.

King was being held on a $325,00 bond for several charges including reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and several drug charges.

If you see King call police.