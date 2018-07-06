× Woman dies from stab wound after domestic dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn,— A woman died from her stab wound following a domestic dispute that happened Thursday evening.

Memphis Police say they received a fight call at the 6200 block of Knight Arnold.

According to police, the fight had happened between two females who knew each other. The fight ended with one of the victims being stabbed.

The victim stabbed went to St. Francis Hospital in a private car and later died from her injuries.

Police said the suspect remained at the scene and was detained by officers.

No charges have been filed. This is an ongoing investigation.