Woman appeals 30 day jail sentence after deadly crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A local family is outraged. The woman responsible for their loved one’s death only got 30 days in jail and now, she’s appealing the sentence.

This morning, a judge held off on 20-year-old Sterling Panchikal’s sentence because of that appeal.

The case centers around a fatal crash in 2015 when Panchikal was 17. Investigators say she was driving on Bill Morris Parkway, near Hacks Cross when she went into oncoming traffic and crashed into two cars.

Several people were injured and 47-year-old Alejandra Sanchez-Ponce was killed.

Her daughter, Araceely Rubio-Sanchez misses her every day.

“Her company, us living together, herself, our conversations,” Rubio-Sanchez said.

Investigators allegedly found vodka and marijuana in Panchikal’s car. She was indicted last year and eventually pleaded guilty to a number of charges including reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.

She got 30 days in jail and probation but wants no jail time and diversion, a process where someone follows conditions and has the case wiped from their record.

The thought of that sickens Sanchez-Ponce’s family.

“It’s uncomfortable being in there. This sentence she was given means nothing. We feel humiliated by this sentence,” Rubio-Sanchez said.

When Panchikal and her attorney were asked about the appeal, they didn’t comment.

Now a family waits and wonders if Panchikal’s already short jail sentence will disappear.