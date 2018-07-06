What happens when an otter walks into a Dairy Queen in Brownsville, Tenn.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. -- Dairy Queen in Brownsville, Tennessee got an unexpected customer.

"A lady came in here screaming, 'There's an otter outside that followed me in here!'" said employee Zayvania Byrun.

That's right. An otter wandered into the front door.

"I got up to look and sure enough, it's an otter. He was about half grown or so," said the restaurant owner Joe Stephens. "Just ventured a little bit too far from the river I suppose."

Stephens and his wife called a local state game warden while, like any customer, they waited hand and foot on the curious, little guy.

"He was hot. He enjoyed that. We fed him at the time. He ate. He was really hungry," he said. "He was fine and in great health. He enjoyed some grilled chicken and a Heath Blizzard."

Customers and employees quickly fell for Blizzard.

"I named him Oscar when I first saw him because I thought Oscar was a cute name," said Byrun. "She found him and named him blizzard. I said I guess it fits. Yeah!"

News of Blizzard spread fast.

"We watched him and played with him. Of course, different folks came by," said Stephens.

The excitement came to an end with the game warden took Blizzard to a nearby creek.

On Friday, the warden took the otter to Reelfoot Lake State Park.