West Memphis motel standoff ends with homicide suspect taking own life

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A suspect wanted for shooting and killing another man on the fourth of July was found dead inside a West Memphis, Arkansas hotel on Friday.

According to police, the suspect shot his brother around 9 p.m. in front of the Pendleton Place apartments in Orange Mound. The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

From the beginning, police said they believed the suspect and victim knew each other. Several days later they revealed the two men were related, but didn’t say what caused the domestic violence.

On Friday, police said they received information that the suspect was hiding from law enforcement at the Econo Lodge in West Memphis.

Police quickly surrounded the motel. After a short standoff, they called the suspect’s room and reportedly spoke with the suspect before trying to get him to come out of the room in person. When they knocked on the door, the suspect fired a single shot killing himself.

WREG has a crew working to learn more.