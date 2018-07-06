× Thieves steal $30,000 worth of purses from Laurelwood Shopping Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves got away with more than $30,000 in designer purses during a break-in at the Laurelwood Shopping Center early Thursday morning.

According to police, they responded to Joseph in the 400 block of South Grove Park Road.

Once they arrived they noticed the front window was broken. Inside the store, the thieves left a trail of broken glass from the front window and a pair of red bolt cutters near the checkout counter. The cash register was open but the till was missing, they said.

Store surveillance video showed three men were behind the crime. While they couldn’t determine what they looked like, police said one suspect broke the glass while another used the bolt cutters on the metal gate. The third acted as a lookout.

Store employees told police in all the thieves stole approximately $30,000 worth of purses from the store. They also caused up to $15,000 in damage.

Across the street at the Exxon station, police found a potential witness to the crime. An employee stated she saw a tan car pull into the parking lot and park to the left side of the building. A blue car then parked next to the gas pump. The occupant paid for gas, but then just sat in the front seat.

When the clerk went outside to investigate, both vehicles drove away.

The shopping center has two prior break-ins: one in May and the other in June 2017.