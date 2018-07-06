Storm pulls down big trees, power lines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Strong thunderstorms rumbled through the Mid-South Thursday night, leaving downed trees and power lines in their path.

MLGW said more than 3,200 customers were without power Friday morning.

In East Memphis, massive trees were uprooted and toppled over in last night’s wind, leaving branches on cars at Theatre Memphis on Perkins and pulling down power lines on Greer near Central.

Friday, daytime highs were expected to climb into the upper 90s before a cold front pushes through, dropping the temperature back into the 80 over the weekend. That also brings the possibility of more scattered thunderstorms.