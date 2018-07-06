Mud Island monorail and museum temporarily closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- If you're headed to Mud Island, heads up! The monorail and museum are both shut down right now.

That's because developers are working to figure out a way to update and revamp them.

"We decided to take the kids to the river park. It`s actually our first time," said Doug Taylor, who took off Friday afternoon to spend time with his family. "Turns out you have to park on the other side and then get on the monorail, but it`s closed, so we would have to walk."

He ended up parking on the island and walking to find the museum closed too.

"We came in, and it looks like they need to spruce it up," he said.

Good news: that's the plan.

"Really not a lot has changed in those 40 years," said George Abbott with River Parks Partnership.

He said they have now temporarily shut down the monorail and museum so they can rethink some things.

"We are taking a fresh look at all of our facilities and Mud Island in particular," he said. "What we want to do is try to look at fully taking advantage of the island`s unique position."

Abbott said they are looking for fresh ideas like new education programs and more interactive exhibits.

"It's clear we want to tell the story about the Mississippi River and talk about the history and focal of Mississippi river," he said.

Abbott doesn't expect major changes this season but said they have made minor tweaks like new murals and plants.

He said funding will be both public and private

Taylor was happy to hear the news. He is looking forward to what ends up happening.

"Things are moving in the right direction. I think the Mud Island Riverpark could use it too," said Taylor.

River Parks Partnership will hold a series of meetings to get ideas about Mud Island the riverfront.

The first meeting will be held at Beale Street Landing on July 17 at 4 p.m.

The monorail will run during special events.