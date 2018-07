× Memphis Police find 314 pounds of weed in man’s truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say they seized 314 pounds of marijuana Thursday during a traffic stop on American Way.

Jose Vargas was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana, along with speeding.

Police say he was driving a semi truck on American Way near Getwell when he was stopped for exceeding the speed limit.

Officers found the weed hidden inside the sleeper compartment of the vehicle.