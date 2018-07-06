Live at 9: Hands of Mothers, separation and your will, & Beauty and the Beast

Community Spotlight: Hands of Mothers

Memphis mothers are wrapping their arms around families nearly 8,000 miles away in the impoverished neighborhoods of Rwanda. Susan Moinester and her daughters founded Hands of Mothers 11 years ago and since then have helped a number of women in that area begin their own businesses.

Their next focus is to also help the young girls of Rwanda enroll in school.

Separating from your spouse and your will

The recent suicides of two celebrities spotlights a major loophole for couples who are splitting up. Both Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain were legally separated when they died, and neither had updated their will, leaving in question everything from who inherits, to who will raise their young children.

Memphis attorney Aubrey Brown talked about that on Live at 9.

Beauty and the Beast

A Disney and Broadway hit is coming to the Mid-South. The Harrell Theatre in Collierville will begin their run of Beauty and the Beast next week, but before that the cast stopped by Live at 9 to give us a preview.

Get your tickets now