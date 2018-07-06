× Hudson, Arozarena Selected For 2018 All-Star Futures Game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Redbirds outfielder Randy Arozarena and pitcher Dakota Hudson have been selected to participate in the 2018 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 15 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., as part of MLB All-Star Week.

The game, now in its 20th year, will be televised on MLB Network and streamed live on MLB.com beginning at 3:00 p.m. (CT).

Hudson, who was voted a Pacific Coast League All-Star last week and is scheduled to be the game’s starting pitcher in the game on Wednesday, leads the PCL with 12 wins and is second with a 2.33 ERA. He also paces all PCL pitchers with 100.1 innings pitched this season, and he has allowed just one home run on the year. The 2016 Supplemental First-Round Draft Pick out of Mississippi State has won six-straight starts for the Redbirds and nine of his last 10. The No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals prospect according to MLB Pipeline will play on the U.S. Team in the game.

Arozarena, who will play for the World Team, is hitting .266 in 74 games with Memphis and Double-A Springfield this season. He has eight home runs and 33 RBI, and he has reached base at a .342 clip and swiped 14 bases across the two levels. MLB Pipeline’s No. 7 Cardinals prospect was signed by the Cardinals as a non-drafted free agent out of Havana, Cuba, on Aug. 1, 2016.

