Grizzlies Ink Spurs Kyle Anderson To Offer Sheet

Posted 9:20 pm, July 6, 2018, by , Updated at 09:26PM, July 6, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 11: Kyle Anderson #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after a timeout during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS– San Antonio Spurs forward, Kyle Anderson has signed a $37 million, four-year offer sheet from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anderson agreed to the terms Friday, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Grizzlies nor the San Antonio Spurs publicly confirmed the deal.

The Spurs have 48 hours to decide whether to keep Anderson, who averaged 7.9 points for them last season in his first year as a full-time starting forward.