Grizzlies Ink Spurs Kyle Anderson To Offer Sheet

MEMPHIS– San Antonio Spurs forward, Kyle Anderson has signed a $37 million, four-year offer sheet from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anderson agreed to the terms Friday, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Grizzlies nor the San Antonio Spurs publicly confirmed the deal.

The Spurs have 48 hours to decide whether to keep Anderson, who averaged 7.9 points for them last season in his first year as a full-time starting forward.