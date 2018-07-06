× Fayette County deputies searching for 2 suspects connected to a string of robberies

FAYETTE COUNTY, — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects connected to a string of ATV thefts and shop burglaries.

The thefts happened in the Lagrange and North Mississippi areas, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging all residents to lock their doors and vehicles.

The subjects fled on foot and have intentions of locating additional modes of travel. Deputies said they do not consider the suspects to be a violent threat to residents at this time.

The first suspect is described to be about 40 years of age, about 5 feet 8 inches and 140 pounds with brown hair.

Last seen wearing blue Jean’s. No shirt. No shoes.

The suspect is described to be about 16 years of age, about 5 feet 5 inches and 140 pounds with black hair. Last seen wearing blue Jeans and a white or red t-shirt.

Officials said if you see the suspects, do not approach them.

They ask you to notify the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 901-465-3456 of their whereabouts.