Family shares story after daughter falls into fire pit

CLEVELAND — The crinkling of a fire signals the start of summer for many. While the experience can be fun, it can also be very dangerous as Jamie Bosley and her family learned over the Easter holiday.

The family told WJW-TV in Cleveland they had been cooking out and making marshmallows and peeps earlier in the evening. They had doused the flames, but the coals were still hot when their four-year-old Ashlyn fell into the fire pit.

“Wasn`t looking. She looked over her shoulder to look at us and that is when she fell. We had a built up fire pit and so when she fell, she put her hands down into it. Luckily we were only six feet away so we were able to get her out of it quickly.”

The family said soon Ashlyn’s skin started peeling off. The little girl suffered burns to her hands, arms, chest, neck and face. She had to undergo five surgeries followed by weeks of treatment.

Dr. John Crow, the director of the Regional Burn Unit at Akron Children`s Hospital, told the station he sees a lot of burns particularly in May and July.

“Small children don`t belong near fires or grills. If they do, you have to be almost holding onto their hand if you want to prevent these types of injuries.”

Jamie Bosley issued a warning to other parents.

“You keep telling yourself it`s gonna be okay. It can`t happen to you. You will make it in time, or be there in time. And you just can`t be there all the time. Accidents happen so easily. And you just… sometimes you just don`t make it.”