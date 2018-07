× Crosstown shooting kills one, injures another

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting Friday afternoon in Crosstown.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Snowden near Watkins at noon. The found two victims, one male and one female.

Both were taken to Regional One in critical condition. The male victim did not survive.

No one is in custody.