Arkansas appeals ruling blocking abortion pills restriction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ attorney general is appealing a federal judge’s decision that prevents the state from enforcing a law that critics say would effectively ban abortion pills in the state.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Thursday filed notice that she was appealing a preliminary injunction U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued this week that prevented Arkansas from enforcing the law, which says doctors who provide the pills must hold a contract with a physician with admitting privileges at a hospital who agrees to handle any complications.

Planned Parenthood has said its two facilities and another unaffiliated clinic in Little Rock have been unable to find a physician willing to contract with them.

The U.S. Supreme Court in May rejected Planned Parenthood’s appeal to reinstate Baker’s 2016 preliminary injunction blocking the law.