Argument between cousins results in Westwood early morning shooting

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man believed to have shot his own cousin.

According to police, the two men got into an argument around 1 a.m. Friday at a home on Tahoe Road in the Westwood neighborhood. Things quickly escalated resulting in one of them pulling out a gun and shooting the other in the leg.

That victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center but authorities said he’s expected to be okay.

The suspect quickly fled the scene.

If you know anything that could help authorities, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.