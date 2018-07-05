Woman says Whitehaven apartment was shot up during fourth of July celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven woman found a bullet in her living room and bullet holes in her kitchen.

Two bullet were found just above the area where a couch will go.

Two more were found near the cabinets where the woman, who doesn't want to reveal her identity plans on placing her dishes.

Neighbor Gaudy Wade says during the fourth of July, there was a lot going on.

"It was all kinds of fireworks, guns and everything else going on."

Wade has celled New Horizon Gardens home for three years, and doesn't live far from the woman who found four bullet holes and a bullet inside her apartment.

"Everyday and night I hear gunshots," he said.

He says hearing gunfire is a common thing where they live, and he's also had a close call calling the complex home.

"I had been here for a year and a half when three people got shot in the apartment across from me while I was at home."

Wade says that experience gave new meaning to something hitting too close to home, but even then he chose not to move.

"I was listening to the shots, and when I opened my door one of them fell into my door."

He says if his new neighbor does choose to say too, he's got some advice for her.

"She needs to just stay strong and expect the unexpected, especially over here."

The woman says a detective stopped by Thursday morning and police are looking into it.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.