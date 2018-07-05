× Teenager charged with murder in Bartlett Taco Bell shooting

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett Police arrested an 18-year-old in the shooting death of another teen in a Taco Bell parking lot during the city’s fireworks display Tuesday night.

Kendrell Speight is in the Bartlett City Jail charged with first-degree murder and employing a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony.

As people were gathering for a nearby fireworks display around 9:30, a fight broke out at the Taco Bell on Highway 70, police said.

The fight escalated, and a 17-year-old was shot in the chest and later died.