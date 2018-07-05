Police: Mom accused of selling 7-year-old son, attempting to sell female toddlers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Texas family is speaking out after a relative was charged with selling one child and trying to sell two others.

“Stunned” and “heartbroken” were just some of the words the family of 29-year-old Esmeralda Garza used to describe their feelings after police arrested the mom last week. They told KRIS- TV they had no idea what was going on behind closed doors and that every time they called to check on the kids, Garza simply said they were doing well.

The shocking details came to light when special agents conducted a drug raid in Corpus Christi on Friday. That’s when they found the seven-year-old boy.

“They had asked his name, asked him who was his parents. He says, none of these people here are my parents,” Tony Guerrero told the news station.

They later tracked down the mother and discovered she had reportedly sold the child to another person. It’s unclear what she received in return.

To make matters worse, police later realized Garza was also in the process of selling her toddler daughters.

The mother was later arrested and charged with sale or purchase of child. Her bond was set at $100,000. Two others – a man and a woman – were also arrested during the raid. They were not identified by the station.

The boy was placed in Child Protective Services on Friday. His extended family is working to get him back and seek justice.