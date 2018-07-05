× Poinsett County father arrested in one-month-old son’s death

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — A Mid-South father was arrested this week following the death of his one-month-old daughter in Poinsett County.

In May, authorities launched an investigation into the death of Caseleigh after the little girl was found dead at a mobile home on Ritch Road near the Jackson County line. The sheriff’s office didn’t specify how Caseleigh died, but said her body was being to the State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.

The family told WREG at the time that the baby was found in the dryer.

While executing a search warrant, authorities determined it was unfit and took the one month old’s three siblings away. All three were placed in state custody.

The mother, Tyra Neal, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. She was given a $1 million cash-only bond during a court appearance.

About a month later a warrant was issued for the child’s father, Cody McKellar. He was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Police said he was finally taken into custody on July 3.

At the time he reportedly had meth and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

His bond was set at $75,000.