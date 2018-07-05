× One person dead, another injured following pair of overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least one person is dead following a pair of overnight shootings in Memphis.

The fatal shooting happened around 9 p.m. last night at an apartment complex on Pendleton Street in Orange Mound. Police said the victim was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition but he later died from his injuries.

They said the victim most likely knew the suspect. So far, they haven’t made any arrests.

Around the same time, police responded to another shooting in the 500 block of East McKellar Avenue in South Memphis.

Police said that victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center but he’s expected to survive.

So far, police haven’t identified any suspects in this case.

If you can help in either case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.