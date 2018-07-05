× Man shot to death in Orange Mound during fireworks display

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Orange Mound Wednesday night during the Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

His shooter is no where to be found.

It happened in front of the Pendleton Place apartments.

Police said during the fourth of July fireworks celebration, gunfire rang out in the back of the complex on Pendleton and Lamar.

Police say they rushed one man to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives spent hours combing for evidence while fireworks went off in the distance.

One woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says this isn’t the first time officers filled the complex.

A couple of weeks ago, she says she heard gunshots right outside her bedroom window.

“It woke me up. It scared me to death. I almost got up under the floor,” she said.

She later found her car was by one of the bullets.

“The bullet went in and knocked the wires up under my car,” as she pointed to the damage.

Police said they haven’t made any arrests, but believe the shooter knew the victim.

They are working to find out more about what lead up to the violence that took a man’s life.

We tried to talk to management at the apartment complex about what happened, but they told us to leave the property.

We will let you know when we get more information about the victim.