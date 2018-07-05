Cordova residents worried about massive hole at park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A popular walking trail at a popular park in Cordova is partially swallowed up by a massive hole.

The hole at Bert Ferguson Park is not far from a playground and recreational center.

People who've been to the park say the hole has been there for weeks, and they want the dangerous situation fixed.

Believe it or not, the city thinks it was an act of vandalism.

Crews believe someone set a fire inside the drainage pipe, causing it to fail and leading to the erosion.

Kristin Rayford says she is afraid a child is going to fall in.

She watchers her children like a hawk, but knows some parents don't.

"My little ones, we come here all the time," she said. "I definitely would be worried."

Mia Brown walks the trail almost everyday.

She says she worries about kids who hang out at the park without their parents.

"Children are daredevils. So, they're not going to pay that any attention." Brown said. "Adults think like, 'If I get too close, I might fall in.' Children are like, 'I'm just going to around here. This is they way I go."

Residents say the hole ha been here for weeks.

The city says repairs won't happen for a few more, but parts to fix the failed drainage pipe have been ordered.

Rayford says a park this popular needs faster service, for safety.

"This park is well-traveled. You don't want to keep that like that for too long," she said.

The city has caution tape around the hole, but park-goers say it can easily be knocked down in a storm.