× Brooks and Stephens added to Grizz roster for Las Vegas Summer League

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that 2018 draft picks Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jevon Carter will be featured alongside Dillon Brooks, Deyonta Davis, Ivan Rabb, Kobi Simmons and Wayne Selden Jr. on the team’s MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 roster. The event will be held from July 6-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The Grizzlies’ full 17-man roster for NBA Summer League 2018 is below.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES’ MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2018 ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate College Last Played Nationality NBA Yrs

15 Dee Bost G 6-2 175 10/12/1989 Mississippi State SIG Strasbourg (France) USA R

24 Dillon Brooks G/F 6-6 220 1/22/1996 Oregon Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) Canada 1

3 Jevon Carter G 6-2 200 9/14/1995 West Virginia West Virginia (NCAA) USA R

18 Markel Crawford G 6-4 210 10/22/1994 Ole Miss Ole Miss (NCAA) USA R

23 Deyonta Davis C 6-11 237 12/2/1996 Michigan State Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 2

16 Brandon Goodwin G 6-2 180 10/2/1995 Florida Gulf Coast Florida Gulf Coast (NCAA) USA R

17 Brady Heslip G 6-2 185 6/19/1990 Baylor Trabzonspor (Turkey) Canada R

13 Jaren Jackson Jr. F/C 6-11 242 9/15/1999 Michigan State Michigan State (NCAA) USA R

28 Terry Larrier F 6-8 192 8/15/1995 Connecticut Connecticut (NCAA) USA R

32 William Lee F 6-9 206 1/10/1995 UAB UAB (NCAA) USA R

31 Anas Mahmoud C 7-0 215 5/9/1995 Louisville Louisville (NCAA) Egypt R

27 E.C. Matthews G 6-5 200 10/3/1995 Rhode Island Rhode Island (NCAA) USA R

10 Ivan Rabb F 6-10 220 2/4/1997 California Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 1

7 Wayne Selden Jr. G/F 6-5 230 9/30/1994 Kansas Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 2

2 Kobi Simmons G 6-4 170 7/4/1997 Arizona Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 1

20 D.J. Stephens G/F 6-5 188 12/19/1990 Memphis Le Mans (France) USA 1

30 Christian Watford F 6-9 220 4/28/1991 Indiana Raptors 905 (G League) USA R

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 will feature all 30 NBA teams for the first time, and ESPN networks and NBA TV will combine to televise the entire 12-day, 82-game schedule live. Each team will play a minimum of five games, starting with three preliminary contests from July 6-10. The teams then will be seeded in a tournament, which will start on July 11 and conclude with the Championship Game on July 17.

The Grizzlies’ preliminary round schedule tips off at 8 p.m. CT on July 7 against the Detroit Pistons at the COX Pavilion (NBA TV). Memphis also will play at 8:30 p.m. on July 8 against the Orlando Magic (ESPN2) and at 5:30 p.m. on July 10 against the Sacramento Kings (ESPN2), both at the Thomas & Mack Center (all times CT).

Grizzlies assistant coach Greg Buckner will serve as head coach in Las Vegas and will be joined on the sidelines by Grizzlies assistant coaches Jerry Stackhouse, Vitaly Potapenko, Nick Van Exel and Adam Mazarei and Grizzlies assistant coaches/player development J.J. Outlaw and Kevin Burleson.

– Grizzlies.com –