Bottle rocket blamed for starting house fire, killing dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bottle rocket flew into a North Memphis house Wednesday night, setting it on fire and killing the family dog, fire officials said.

Crews responded to a house in the 900 block of North Main around 9 p.m. The fire was under control by 9:20.

After investigation, Memphis Fire Department officials determined that a bottle rocket had blown through a bedroom window, lighting a sofa on fire and causing the blaze.

A dog was killed, but no other injuries were reported.