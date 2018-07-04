Woman climbs onto the bottom of the Statue of Liberty, 7 arrested

A woman has climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty and seven people have been arrested on Liberty Island, all of whom are believed to be protesters, law enforcement sources told CNN.

At one point, the woman walked back and forth under Lady Liberty’s sandal and then sat down and appeared to unfurl a small flag or banner. The other protesters held a banner over the railing at the base of the statue.

Law enforcement officials were seen mounting a ladder to the base of the statue and talking to the woman, who was sitting in the folds of the statue’s gown.

The NYPD is building a rope rescue system to help bring the woman down from the base, because officers don’t believe she will come down on her own, a police source told CNN.

Liberty Island has been evacuated while they attempt to get her down, according to Jerry Willis with the National Park Service.

The NYPD says three of its emergency service units and a harbor unit are on scene.