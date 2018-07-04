Vehicle runs into Whitehaven house, suspects run away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle crashed into a house in Whitehaven on Wednesday, and witnesses say the young suspects who ran away from the scene are armed.

Tony Bynum said he and his wife were inside their house on East Fairway near Third when it happened Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured.

He said someone drove through a brick mailbox across the street then knocked over a tree in his front yard before crashing into the back of his truck in the driveway. It damaged the back of his truck and his camper top.

Bynum said five young boys got out and took off running, but one boy later came back and took guns out of the car. He also said he believes the suspects may have been on Facebook Live during the event.

He estimates about $ 2,000 worth of damage.

Police are looking for the suspects.

35.045393 -90.058880