Surveillance video of accused Madison Avenue shooting suspects released by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released video of two men they say are responsible for an aggravated assault on Madison.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the 300 block.

The victim told police he and two other men got into an argument and that’s when he was shot twice. That shooting victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

While the suspects haven’t been identified, police said they were captured on nearby surveillance video the night of the shooting.

If you can help identify them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.