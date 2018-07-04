× Police searching for South Highland attempted bank robber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for the suspect who attempted to rob the First South Financial on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened early Tuesday morning in the 600 block of South Highland.

The man reportedly approached an employee with a gun and demanded access to the safe. When he wasn’t able to get inside, he robbed the employee at gunpoint, police said.

He then fled the scene in an older model grey Ford Taurus.

The suspect was described as a black male, mid 20’s, 5’05” to 5’08”, 165 lbs., wearing a black wig, dark colored bandanna over his face, black gloves, black long sleeve shirt, black pants and white athletic shoes.