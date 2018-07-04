× Victim dies in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were working hard as fireworks went off in Memphis, responding to two shootings around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

One man was shot in the 1700 block of Pendleton in Orange Mound and taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police believe they know who the suspect is, but that person was not in custody as of just before 10.

Just before 11, police said the victim in that shooting died.

Another man was shot in the 500 block of McKellar in South Memphis. That person was listed in non-critical condition.

The investigations are ongoing.