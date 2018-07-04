× Police investigating homicide, multiple shootings across city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been a violent holiday so far with Memphis police investigating multiple shootings overnight. At least one of those is now a homicide investigation.

In South Memphis, a woman was shot at a bar on Walker Avenue around 11:30 p.m. She was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Police said they found a man dead with gunshot wounds in a truck on Lamphier Avenue in Highland Heights just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police believe the shooting happened several blocks away on Summer Avenue but he made his way over to Lamphier Avenue.

Less than two hours later, police responded to another shooting but this time near Winchester and Getwell. Police said the victim in that case was shot around 3:30 a.m. and went to the Delta Medical Center for treatment.

No suspect information was released in any of these overnight shootings. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.