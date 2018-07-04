× One injured in shooting near Bartlett Fireworks

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett Police say one person was taken to the Regional Medical Center after being shot in the parking lot of the Taco Bell at 7571 Hwy 70.

It happened just after 9:30p.m. Tuesday, near the Flaherty Municipal Center where thousands of people were gathering for the fireworks.

Bartlett Police says officers working the Bartlett Fireworks Extravaganza saw a fight break out in the taco bell parking lot. Officers say the fight escalated and shots were fired on the west side of the parking lot. Police say one person was hit several times and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say they don’t think this was a random shooting, they believe the gunman and the victim know each other.

It’s not clear if police have the suspect in custody.