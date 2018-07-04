× Memphis Animal Services says shelter is full, more animals expected after holiday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 200 animals are winding up at Memphis Animal Services every week this summer, and now staff is bracing for even more to show up after Fourth of July celebrations.

“The last week alone, we have brought in 235 animals here at Memphis Animal Services,” said Katie Pemberton with MAS.

She told WREG the shelter is quickly reaching capacity this summer, and that number could rise after firework celebrations this Independence Day and throughout the weekend.

“We may be annoyed by loud noises, but we know it’s fireworks. Our pets don’t know what it is, and they don’t know if it’s dangerous, so it may cause them to go hide or it may cause them to bolt,” she said.

Pemberton said they plan on some of those animals, especially dogs, to wind up at the shelter.

To make room, they’re asking the community to help foster the animals until they can find the owner or a new home.

MAS is also offering a special: $30 adoption fee that includes shots, spay or neuter and a microchip. You can also get two kittens under six months old for the price of one.

That deal runs through August. In the meantime, experts are offering advice.

One important thing you can do is make sure your dogs tags and microchips are up to date.

Also before the fireworks, bring your furry friend indoors, so it’s hard to escape.

Keep a TV or music on to drown out the loud noises. If your dog gets out, contact MAS and other Mid-South shelters immediately.

For more information about available animals or fostering: https://www.memphistn.gov/animal_services/i_want_to_adopt