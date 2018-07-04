× Massachusetts homeowner goes all out for the fourth of July

NORWOOD, Mass. — A Massachusetts homeowner doesn’t mess around when it comes to the fourth of July.

“I just love America and the freedom and the opportunities it gives and I love to be creative.”

The American flag at Arthur McCann’s house doesn’t just hang above the door.

“It’s field paint so I basically used a stencil for the stars, and of course there’s 50 stars, and of course there is 13 stripes, because we know you have to do it right. If you’re going to do it you have to do it right.”

It took McCann about two hours to turn his front lawn into a giant American flag.

“I have a fourth of July party every year and the kids really enjoy it so I like to show them what you can do if you put your mind to it. And just a little respect for the veterans and to remind you that there are still American patriots in this country.”

His favorite part though: all of his new visitors.

“That’s the funnest part. I am blown away that people stand on their cars to take pictures with their kids here. It’s really rewarding for me. That is so cool.”

A not so little gesture that will go a long way this fourth of July.