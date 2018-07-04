× Man arrested after intense situation at Conn’s Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Mid-South man is behind bars after an intense situation in Southaven Tuesday night.

According to police, an unhappy customer returned to Conn’s on Stateline Road following an alleged incident earlier in the day. A witness said the 66-year-old man had a gun on him while standing at his car in the parking lot.

That’s when management ordered all customers and staff to a back room, locked the door and then proceeded to put them on the roof for safety.

Police said the suspect, Rickey Morris, was quickly taken into custody. They said no one was threatened by Morris with the gun and no one was injured. He has been charged with disturbance of a public place.