Man accused of kidnapping, attempting to rape Collierville woman arrested

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man accused of attacking a woman in Collierville has been taken into custody.

In late June the woman was walking down Market Boulevard near Green Oaks when she was reportedly approached by Cadarius Luellen. He then attacked the woman and tried to rape her, police said.

Authorities said the 28 year old was taken into custody on Monday thanks to the help of the public.

He’s been charged with aggravated kidnapping and attempted rape.