Family says father of 5 shot while getting sandwich on Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The victim of a deadly shooting in Highland Heights early Wednesday morning was identified by family as a father of five and stepfather of two.

Carlos Nash, 41, was getting a sandwich from a barbecue food truck on Summer Avenue when he was caught in the crossfire of a shooting, family members said.

Police say they don’t know specifics of whether one group was firing or if there were two, as witnesses say.

Officers found Nash dead with gunshot wounds in a truck on Lamphier Avenue just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police believe the shooting happened several blocks away on Summer Avenue but he made his way over to Lamphier.