Does It Work: The Red Copper Better Pasta Pot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Billy Pryor loves playing soccer and watching it.

"I can't get anything done because that`s all I've been doing this summer is watching the World Cup."

When he takes a time out to eat, his go to meal is pasta.

"I like angel hair. Red sauce and every once in a while, put some meatballs on there."

He normally uses a sauce pan and a separate strainer but is interested to see if the Better Pasta Pot would be easier and less of a mess. It's a five quart non stick copper and ceramic pot that has lock handles on each side.

"There is the two pieces that lock once you have the top on. You can see the inside."

Plus, a tempered glass lid that doubles as a strainer and has large holes on one side and small holes on the opposite side.

"Depends on what type of pasta you're cooking on which side you would use."

Billy filled the pot halfway with water and placed it on his stove and turn on the burner. Once the water was boiling, he dropped in his favorite pasta, angel hair.

"We should probably wait about eight to 10 minutes at the most and it should be ready to go."

Once the pasta was done, Billy placed the lid on top, making sure the holes lined up with the spout, then locked down the lid. He was able to drain the water with no worry of the pasta dumping into the sink.

"The top is very secure. The locks are doing its job."

"Once I was done draining it, it`s in the pan ready to go and it wasn't sticking to the pan."

Red Copper Better Pasta Pot, you passed the Does It Work test.