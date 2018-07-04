× Covington alderman’s home burns after projectile hurled through window

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Covington Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to find out who shot what appears to be a firework through the bedroom window of a city alderman and mayoral candidate’s home.

The Covington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the home of Alderman John Edwards in the 300 block of Ripley Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Edwards said he was asleep at the back of the house when his 15-year-old grandson woke him up.

“He alerted me. Called me, said ‘Somebody shot something in the house,'” said Edwards.

Three witnesses said that four men in a pewter-colored pickup had driven by the house and one of them, the front-seat passenger, reached outside the truck and aimed the projectile at the house.

Some in Covington questioned if the attack was politically motivated. Edwards has served as an alderman since 2005, but announced his candidacy for mayor this May.

Because Edwards is an elected official, Fire Chief Michael Naifeh and Police Chief Buddy Lewis made the decision to contact Attorney General Mark Davidson to request assistance from the TBI, TN Bomb and Arson, and the ATF. The TBI is in charge of the investigation.

No injuries were reported but about 25 percent of the house burned.

If you have any information about the suspects or suspect vehicle please contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Covington Police at 901-476-5282.