Caught on Camera: Suspect robs Austin Peay Popeye's Chicken

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released surveillance video of the man seen on camera robbing a Popeye’s on Austin Peay Highway.

The incident happened June 13 in the 3600 block, police said.

Employees told authorities the man entered the business, walked up to the counter and demanded money. He then jumped over the counter and tried to take the cash from the register himself but was unsuccessful.

He then ran out of the building and jumped a nearby fence.

If you can help identify him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.