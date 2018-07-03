Woman speaks in tongues to scare off alleged rapist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A disturbing hilltop attack on a woman in north Shelby County ended when she spoke in tongues to scare off her alleged rapist, according to court documents.

The woman told Shelby County deputies she was walking her bike up a hill on North Watkins near Walsh Cove when she saw a man at the top of the hill.

She said he immediately grabbed her, put her in a head lock and told her, “I want to [expletive] you.”

She said when she declined, the man took out his genitals and began rubbing them on the side of her face while making a disgusting demand.

She said the man began penetrating her with his fingers until she began speaking in tongues.

That's when the suspect ran away.

It’s unclear when the attack allegedly happened, but the victim reported it Monday afternoon.

That same day, deputies arrested William Cochren, 32, while he was mowing the lawn just feet from the alleged crime scene.

“I don’t believe William would do that,” said Earline Johnson, who identified herself as Cochren’s mother.

She added, “He’s real nice.”

Johnson questioned the victim’s account, but acknowledged she hasn’t spoken to her son since his arrest.

“Did she really get raped or is she lying or is she making up something?” she asked.

But deputies say Cochren admitted to the attack.

He’s charged with aggravated assault.

“I know my son didn’t ‘cause my son tries to help folks,” Johnson said.

WREG discovered he helped prosecutors in 2013 by pleading guilty to assault and breaking into a car.