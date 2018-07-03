× Veterans Selden and Simmons lead Grizz to win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Kobi Simmons and Wayne Selden each scored 20 points with Selden hitting two clutch buckets in the waning seconds to help the Grizzlies improve to 2-0 in Summer League play, beating the Utah Jazz 95-92.

Deyonta Davis was almost perfect from the floor, hitting 8 of his 9 shots on his way to 17 points.

Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr., coming off a stellar debut when he scored 29 points and hit 8 3’s in a win over the Hawks, only hit two triples against the Jazz but still finished with a solid night— 10 points and 8 rebounds.

After a day off, the Grizzlies will look to finish a perfect 3-0 in Salt Lake City when they take on the Spurs on Thursday night.